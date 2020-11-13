Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortive by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 925,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,648,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,027,000 after purchasing an additional 253,327 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.49.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,282,992 shares of company stock worth $371,786,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

