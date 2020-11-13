Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after buying an additional 67,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,831,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $267.09 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $270.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day moving average is $220.79.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.59.
In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,471 shares of company stock worth $25,261,684. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.