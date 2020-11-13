Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after buying an additional 67,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,831,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $267.09 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $270.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day moving average is $220.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,471 shares of company stock worth $25,261,684. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

