Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in United Airlines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $93.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

