Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

CTLT opened at $103.44 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

