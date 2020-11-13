Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

In other news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,926.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $601,160.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,127. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

