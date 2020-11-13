Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $2,586,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $424,272.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,471 shares of company stock valued at $25,261,684. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

NYSE:ANET opened at $267.09 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $270.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.