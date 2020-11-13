Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 349.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 532.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ stock opened at $130.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.06.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

