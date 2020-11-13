Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $301,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 389,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 331,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total value of $1,967,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,134 shares of company stock worth $65,219,861 over the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $556.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. ValuEngine raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $516.80.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

