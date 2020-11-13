Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $287,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,655,000 after purchasing an additional 257,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $111,454,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

VIAC opened at $29.25 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

