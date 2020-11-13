Symmetry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 633 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.80.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total transaction of $1,967,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 72,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 127,134 shares of company stock worth $65,219,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $556.53 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $494.59 and its 200-day moving average is $453.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

