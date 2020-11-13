Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) Upgraded to Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.50.

Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.97 million and a P/E ratio of 130.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.25. Sylogist Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.16 and a one year high of C$11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Get Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) alerts:

In other Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) news, insider Sylogist Ltd. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$257,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,500. Also, Director James Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,792,120.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, education boards, and Districts and Defense and safety contractors in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions that comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.