Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 638,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 377,784 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 40,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 481,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

