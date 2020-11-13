Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $2.94. Summit Wireless Technologies shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 63,971 shares.

The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $19.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.