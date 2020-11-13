Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $17.88. Summer Infant shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 89 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $38.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

