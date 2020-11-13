Stuart Kilpatrick Buys 3,000 Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) (LON:FSJ) Stock

James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) (LON:FSJ) insider Stuart Kilpatrick purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,850 ($31,160.18).

FSJ stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.07) on Friday. James Fisher and Sons plc has a twelve month low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,190 ($28.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $594.19 million and a P/E ratio of 20.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,162.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,233.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L)’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

