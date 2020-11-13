StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $53,142.00. Also, Chairman John Radziwill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $1,605,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,801.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,958 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,503. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,743,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,935,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

