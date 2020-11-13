Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,280 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,681% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $3.77 on Friday. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Potbelly news, CMO Brandon P. Rhoten sold 9,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $37,565.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $27,483.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,382 shares of company stock worth $137,169. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.