Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,280 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,681% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $3.77 on Friday. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.
