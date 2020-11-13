Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of TC Energy Call Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,674 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 670% compared to the typical volume of 607 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,142,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 23,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

