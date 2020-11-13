Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,403 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical volume of 2,686 call options.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

FVRR opened at $165.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $191.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.94 and a beta of 2.30.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

