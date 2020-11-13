Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Fortress Value Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:FVAC)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,111 call options on the company. This is an increase of 310% compared to the average daily volume of 1,490 call options.

Shares of NYSE FVAC opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12. Fortress Value Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVAC. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $143,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

