Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,832 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average volume of 2,208 call options.

NYSE CNX opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other CNX Resources news, CEO N J. Deiuliis purchased 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

