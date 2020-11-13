Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Sell

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 35.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLRY. MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Tilray stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $941.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209,400 shares of company stock worth $12,570,420. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tilray by 77.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

