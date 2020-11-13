Stifel Firstegy Lowers Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) to Hold

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVA. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Nuvista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.32.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Shares of NVA opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.17. The company has a market capitalization of $182.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 1,000,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,465,365.32.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.