State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,751 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4,464.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,314 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,639,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of State Street by 233.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 439,132 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

