Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $1.16

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.05. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,981 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.47.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 425.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

