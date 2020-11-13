Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPRB) Quiet Period Set To End on November 18th

Spruce Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:SPRB) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 18th. Spruce Biosciences had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SPRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $22.51.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 200,000 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 250,000 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,739,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,090,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

