Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.92. Sol-Gel Technologies shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLGL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

The stock has a market cap of $173.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

