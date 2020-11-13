Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snap by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after acquiring an additional 815,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 268.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 819.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,894,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $1,898,754.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,527,678 shares of company stock valued at $172,128,554.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

