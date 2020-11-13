Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $203.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of AVLR opened at $155.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.61 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $427,103.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,012 shares of company stock valued at $23,654,127. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.