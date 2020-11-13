Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of SHI opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

