Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) PT Raised to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SILK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,222,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $407,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,798 shares of company stock worth $5,576,733. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 72.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 828.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 103.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

