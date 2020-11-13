Signaturefd LLC Sells 9,973 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ICL Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ICL Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 922,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:ICL opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

