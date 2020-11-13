Signaturefd LLC Sells 707 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of BHF opened at $33.66 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

