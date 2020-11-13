Signaturefd LLC Sells 629 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

