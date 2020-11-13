Signaturefd LLC Sells 493 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.