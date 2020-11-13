Signaturefd LLC Sells 467 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,591,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,312,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,478,000 after buying an additional 228,176 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,292,000 after buying an additional 301,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,117,000 after buying an additional 159,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 693,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,661,000 after acquiring an additional 281,278 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $220.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

