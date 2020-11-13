Signaturefd LLC Sells 436 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

