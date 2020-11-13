Signaturefd LLC Sells 292 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Leidos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Leidos by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.