Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 377.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 28.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYND shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.41.

In other news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,507,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,094 shares of company stock valued at $29,010,128. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $128.90 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.44 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

