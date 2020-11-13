Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

