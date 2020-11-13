Signaturefd LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 174.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth about $1,692,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HRC opened at $93.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.