Signaturefd LLC Purchases 359 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

NNN stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

