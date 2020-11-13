Signaturefd LLC Purchases 120 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

NYSE ATR opened at $124.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average is $113.94.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

