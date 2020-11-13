Signaturefd LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $78.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2893 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.