Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Markel by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 57,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,017.93 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $979.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $970.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.68.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,119.25.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

