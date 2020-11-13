Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 577.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

SLM stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.33. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

