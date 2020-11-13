Signaturefd LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $32,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 70.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,958 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 26.2% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,383,000 after purchasing an additional 381,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 263,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $16,443,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

