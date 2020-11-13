Signaturefd LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4,305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

