Signaturefd LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,308 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 83,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

