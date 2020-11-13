Signaturefd LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 17,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHU opened at $6.80 on Friday. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU).

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.